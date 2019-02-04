A former mayor of El Salvador's capital took a strong lead in early returns from Sunday's presidential election, standing 21 points ahead of his nearest rival as he sought to end a quarter century of two-party dominance in the crime-plagued Central America nation.

The Supreme Electoral Court said that with nearly 80 percent of ballots counted, Nayib Bukele had 53 percent of the votes. Carlos Callejas of the Nationalist Republican Alliance was in second with 32 percent, while even farther back were former Foreign Minister Hugo Martinez of the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front and a minor party candidate.

Bukele needed 50 percent of the votes to avoid a March runoff. He claimed victory before a jubilant crowd in the capital, noting that he was getting more votes than his closest two competitors combined.

All four candidates promised to end corruption, stamp out gang violence and create more jobs, with crushing crime at the top of the agenda.

Roughly 67,000 Salvadorans belong to gangs that terrorise their communities with extortion, murder and other forms of violence.

The candidates have proposed creating economic opportunities and restoring social values to dissuade Salvadorans from engaging in criminal behavior.

Turnout appeared to be heavy in early voting, with no reports of major problems.

Who is Neyib Bukele?

A former mayor of capital San Salvador, Bukele is of Palestinian descent. His father was a prominent businessman and a local imam.