Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked the United States to handover the security of a proposed safe zone in northeastern Syria to Turkish troops.

Ankara has pushed for a 32 kilometre (20 mile) security corridor on the Syrian side of the 900-kilometre Syria-Turkey border in a bid to keep YPG terrorists from carrying out cross-border attacks.

"We can provide the security in the area. We can manage the region together with you," Erdogan said on Sunday in an interview with TRT Haber.

"No problem there. But we can't leave the region for coalition forces."

Erdogan showed the negotiated "security zone" on the map, during the live broadcast, which he said would stretch from Jarabulus in northern Syria to the Iraqi border.

Erdogan said he hoped Washington would pull out its troops out of Syria soon.

If not, he warned, Ankara would take action to avert the possible terror threat posed by the YPG, which the US has backed for its own goals in Syria.

"I hope (the US) will complete (the pullout) in a short period of time because we do not want to live under threat," Erdogan said.

"Whenever we see any sign of a threat, we will do whatever is needed," he said.

Turkey welcomed a surprise announcement in December by US President Donald Trump that he was pulling around 2,000 American troops from the war-torn country.

That has prompted Turkey to put on hold its plans to launch a military operation in Syria to drive out the YPG, the Syrian branch of PKK, a terrorist organisation responsible for killing of thousands of people in Turkey.

The silencing of Jamal Khashoggi

Erdogan also spoke about the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying the perpetrators must be held accountable.

The Turkish President said he has also listened to the audio tapes of Khashoggi's murder and "cannot understand the United State's silence" on the issue.

"We want everything to be clarified because there is an atrocity, there is a murder," Erdogan said.

"The Khashoggi murder is not an ordinary one."

Erdogan said Saudi Arabia must provide answers regarding 22 people responsible for Khashoggi's death including 15 people who had arrived in Turkey around the time of the journalist's killing.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and Saudi regime critic, was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 last year.

He visited the consulate to obtain paperwork for his upcoming marriage to a Turkish woman.

Turkey says Khashoggi was killed by a team of 15 Saudis who strangled him at the kingdom's diplomatic mission.