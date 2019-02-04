Pope Francis on Monday called for an end to wars in the Middle East during the first visit by the head of the Catholic church to the birthplace of Islam – the Arabian Peninsula.

Francis, who has made outreach to Muslim communities a cornerstone of his papacy, is on an historic three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates.

He is scheduled to hold an open-air mass on Tuesday for 135,000 of the Muslim country's million Catholic residents, set to be the largest ever public gathering in the Gulf state.

Francis called for an end to the war in Yemen, where the UAE plays a key role.

"Human fraternity requires of us, as representatives of the world's religions, the duty to reject every nuance of approval from the word war. I am thinking in particular of Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Libya," the pope said during an interfaith meeting in Abu Dhabi attended by Sheikh Ahmed al Tayeb, the world's top Sunni Muslim cleric.

He asserted that religious leaders have a duty to reject all war and commit themselves to dialogue.

"God is with those who seek peace. From heaven he blesses every step which, on this path, is accomplished on earth," he said.

Commit 'against the logic of armed power'

Speaking in Italian at the Abu Dhabi Founder's Memorial, Francis cited the conflicts in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Libya in calling for leaders to resist the "floods of violence and the desertification of altruism."

Speaking to a gathering of imams, muftis, ministers, rabbis, swamis, Zoroastrians and Sikhs, Francis said: "Human fraternity requires of us, as representatives of the world's religions, the duty to reject every nuance of approval from the word 'war.' Let us return it to its miserable crudeness."

"Let us commit ourselves against the logic of armed power," he said.

Francis also met with a group of Muslim elders at the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi in what the Vatican said was a "particularly cordial and fraternal" encounter.

The Vatican said the private meeting lasted about 30 minutes, and was followed by a visit of the mosque alongside Sheikh Ahmed el Tayeb, the grand imam of Egypt's Al Azhar, the seat of Sunni learning.

Francis later paid homage at the tomb of the founder of the Emirates.

The Vatican said that during the meeting, Francis and the participants "emphasised the importance of the culture of encounter to reinforce the commitment to dialogue and peace."

TRT World's Yashini Padayachee has more.

