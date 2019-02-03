The Central African Republic and 14 armed groups reached a peace deal during talks in Khartoum on Saturday, the United Nations said.

The talks started on January 24, the UN Mission in the Central African Republic said on Twitter.

The Central African Republic has been in chaos since 2013 when mainly Muslim Seleka rebels ousted the president, provoking a backlash from Christian anti-balaka militias.

The conflict has uprooted more than 1 million people and pushed the country toward famine.

This year, more than 63 percent of the population, 2.9 million people, will need humanitarian aid and assistance, according to the UN.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

Rare hope for peace

The agreement represents rare hope for the impoverished, landlocked nation where inter-religious and inter-communal fighting has continued since 2013.

Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced in a conflict that has sent at least two people to the International Criminal Court.

"This is a great day for Central African Republic and all its people," said the AU commissioner for peace and security, Smail Chergui.

The fighting in Central African Republic has carried the high risk of genocide, the UN has warned. Scores of mosques have been burned. Priests and other religious leaders have been killed . Many Muslims have fled the country.