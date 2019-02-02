Visiting the world famous ancient temple of Gobeklitepe in southeastern Turkey on Friday, a UN official invited the tourists to visit the “unique” historical site.

Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, assistant administrator for the UN Development Program (UNDP), told Anadolu Agency that she is delighted to visit Gobeklitepe and invited everyone in the world to come and see this "unique" and "unprecedented" historical site in the southeastern in Sanliurfa province.

Inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List last year, Gobeklitepe is a common stop for both local and foreign tourists, offering them a chance to observe ancient monuments dating back to some 12,000 years.

Turkey has declared 2019 the Year of Gobeklitepe in honour of the 12,000-year-old Neolithic-era temple.