As the latest Southern European Union Summit (SEUS) reached its conclusion on January 29 in divided Nicosia, the capital of both the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus (TRNC) and Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA), the decades-long Cyprus issue has been one of the political items to browbeat Turkey in the joint declaration of EU’s Med7.

Despite reaffirming “the importance of the EU relations with Turkey,” the SEUS called on Ankara “to normalise its relations with the Republic of Cyprus”, whose legal status has been an international dispute since 1974. Turkey does not recognise a solely Greek-led administration as the legal representative of the whole of Cyprus.

The declaration has also demanded Turkey open its ports, airports and airspace to a political entity, which Turkey calls the Greek Cypriot Administration.

“While the EU Council made a decision to end the [international] isolation of Turkish Cypriots on April 26, 2004, it has still not carried the decision into effect. [In the face of its own unfulfillment], the union still calls Turkey to open its ports and airports to the Greek Cypriot Administration,” said Mustafa Lakadamyali, Turkish Cypriot Ambassador, representing the TRNC in Washington, DC.

"[EU leaders] know Turkey’s proposal that it could take a step [to open its ports and airports] if restrictions over TRNC ports and airports are lifted [by international community],” Lakadamyali told TRT World.

In Cyprus, located in the middle of the eastern Mediterranean, the island’s Turkish and Greek populations have been divided ever since the 1974 Turkish intervention, which aimed to prevent a change in the island’s political status quo following the Greek Cypriot military coup against the internationally-recognised government of the Republic of Cyprus.

Since then, the disagreement between Western states, primarily Greece, which have opposed Turkish intervention and military presence in the island, and Turkey, which firmly defends its presence in the island to protect Turkish Cypriots against Greek aggression, has created a deadlock known as the Cyprus Issue.

As a result, the island has been divided between two political entities, one led by Greek Cypriots in the south and another led by Turkish Cypriots in the north, which became the TRNC in 1983, recognised only by Turkey. Backed by much of the international community, the Greek Cypriots still pretend to represent the Republic of Cyprus in the south, which is considered by Turkey as the GCA.

Further angering Turkey, the EU declaration did not touch upon the internationally-recognised rights of Turkish Cypriots in any context at all.

In a brief statement, Turkey has reiterated its Cyprus stance in a response to the SEUS declaration, rejecting its recommendations.

“Turkey remains committed to taking the necessary steps to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots,” the statement said.

Turkey has been one of the three guarantor states, along with Britain and Greece, since the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus in 1960.

After a Greek Cypriot coup, aiming to unite the island with Greece in July 1974, Turkey, as a guarantor state, intervened in the island to prevent a Greek unification which would have ended the Republic of Cyprus.

Cyprus’s problematic “reunification”

The SEUS declaration has also been filled with references to decades-long inconclusive negotiations about finding “a comprehensive and viable solution to the Cyprus problem in accordance with relevant UNSC [UN Security Council] resolutions.”

“The Republic of Cyprus is and will remain a member of the European Union following reunification, and EU membership is the best safeguard for a reunited Cyprus,” the declaration said.

But the declaration did not address whom “the Republic of Cyprus” will reunify and how it could be possible for a state, which the EU recognises as Cyprus, to reunify with a component it does not recognise, exposing the flawed logic of the union’s Cyprus stance.

Turkey’s foreign ministry slammed the EU reunification stance, calling it “another example of the unfair and unconstructive attitude maintained by certain EU members, in the name of the so-called ‘union solidarity’.”