Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo was freed from detention by the International Criminal Court on Friday.

Reading a unanimous decision by a five-strong appeals panel, presiding judge Chile Eboe-Osuji ordered Gbagbo and co-defendant Charles Ble Goude "to be released to a state willing to accept them on its territories."

The men were acquitted of atrocities charges on January 15 but had been kept in detention pending objections by prosecutors, who plan to appeal against the acquittal and sought guarantees that the men would return to court later if required.

The panel said it would publish fuller details of the conditions imposed later on Friday. It said they were needed to "protect the integrity of the process" and directed the court's registry to "identify and enter into arrangements with States willing to accept Mr Gbagbo and/or Mr Ble Goude on their territories and enforce the conditions".

The need to make arrangements meant the timing of the men's release was unclear, but it was likely to be within hours, said Gbagbo's lawyer, Geert-Jan Knoops.

"After two weeks waiting in jail, it’s quite a relief," Knoops said. "Somebody who’s acquitted should not be detained."

Knoops said he did not know whether it would be possible for the former president to return to Ivory Coast, as he did not yet know the specific conditions of his release.