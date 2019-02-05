In a groundbreaking report, Reuters details a sweeping spy and surveillance programme, codenamed Project Raven, which made use of ex-NSA employees to spy on and hack governments, human rights activists, and American citizens.

After leaving the NSA in 2014, following the blowback from the Edward Snowden leaks, former intelligence analyst Lori Stroud, was approached by a former NSA colleague Marc Baier to work for Cyberpoint, a US cybersecurity firm that ran Project Raven for the UAE.

The UAE would eventually replace Cyberpoint with DarkMatter, an Emirati-run company, giving American contractors the choice to leave or sign on with the new company.

Not long after she joined, Stroud found herself ensnared in a web of deceit and espionage as she was asked to spy on fellow Americans, underage teens, and enemies of the UAE.

Project Raven used a cutting-edge tool called Karma, letting them break into iPhones around the world through a security flaw to steal emails, locations, text messages and photographs, said, five former employees. Karma made it all too easy. Their target didn’t even need to click on any link or download a virus.

In 2016 and 2017 it would be used again and again on hundreds of targets across the world, including the governments of Qatar, Yemen, Iran and Turkey, Reuters reports.

Digital mercenaries for hire

But DarkMatter didn’t just make use of the knowledge and skills of its ex-intelligence operatives. It also inherited Cyberpoint’s experience with the notorious Italian Hacking Team, which sits at the top of a clandestine, multi-billion-dollar industry, supplying law enforcement, intelligence agencies and businesses with spyware and cyber capabilities.

Saud al Qahtani, a close advisor to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (also known as MBS), who was fired for his involvement in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, tried to contract the Italy-based Hacking Team on behalf of the Saudi Arabian royal family as early as 2015. Shortly after he went on to hire the Emirati firm DarkMatter, according to anonymous sources speaking to The Washington Post.

The UAE played a role in building Saudi Arabia’s fledgeling cyber capacity. Qahtani would eventually be introduced to the Israeli NSO Group by the UAE, who brokered a deal between representatives of MBS and the Israeli NSO group.

In the deal, Saudi Arabia acquired the hacking software Pegasus, which it used to hack journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s phone prior to his murder, as well as a broad array of dissidents, enemies and political opponents.

Odd coincidences

Stroud worked from a converted villa in Abu Dhabi called simply ‘the villa’. TRT World has not been able to verify if this was the same villa used for intelligence training in Abu Dhabi. In 2011, the UAE contracted Larry Sanchez, a CIA veteran, to build the UAE’s intelligence apparatus, also basing the operation in a villa, where training took place, according to a report in Foreign Policy.

Sanchez began training the Emiratis in surveillance, spycraft and how to work as paramilitary operators through his company CAGN Global. This would set the groundwork for the UAE’s increasingly ambition regional aims, later fuelled by mercenaries and US army veterans, intelligence operatives and cyber warfare specialists.

“The dream,” said one source, was to help the UAE make its own CIA.

But was it all legal?

The US applies strict restrictions on sharing military and intelligence training and knowledge abroad because the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations defines them as “exports”.

Sanchez’s company, CAGN Global, had an export license from the State Department for basic security and intelligence. This came under investigation in 2017 when Sanchez started blurring legal boundaries on what his offered services, but was eventually resolved.

The CIA had no issue with his work. According to three sources who spoke to Foreign Policy, the CIA station chief in Abu Dhabi had no problem with their work. The station chief’s wife even worked for CAGN Global for some time.

When Project Raven started in 2009, the UAE had very little experience in cybersecurity and warfare. Cyberpoint, which was working on the project, was limited in what it could provide.

“There were some types of offensive activities that CyberPoint International couldn’t or wouldn’t do for the client, and the client did not want to be told no,” said a former employee. As a consequence, the UAE established DarkMatter, an Emirati-owned company to take over the project.

Employees were given a choice: sign on with DarkMatter or leave. Stroud stayed.

But DarkMatter did not appear to have an export license, given that it was not an American company, but rather an Emirati firm employing American intelligence contractors in its takeover of the project.

TRT World reached out to the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls to verify if DarkMatter had an export licence or authorisation for the use of US proprietary intelligence methods and technologies, but the spokesperson stated that the information “was not publically available,” and suggested reaching out to the company in question.

Faced with the same question, DarkMatter has not yet provided a comment.

The founder and CEO of the company, Faisal al Bannai is the son of a retired major general. He claims his company is privately owned. The company, however, describes itself as “already a strategic partner to the UAE government,” in press releases.

DarkMatter’s offices, however, are only two floors away from UAE’s intelligence agency, the National Electronic Security Authority (NESA).

Coincidentally, DarkMatter’s senior vice-president of technology research was formerly employed by NESA in the same position.

China in Profit

DarkMatter's illegal dealings didn't end there. They also had dealings with China.

The major launch for DarkMatter took place at the Arab Future Cities Conference in November 2015, where they presented a vision of smarter, tech-driven cities.

Simone Margaritelli tells the story differently. In a blog post he wrote after being interviewed for a job with DarkMatter in 2016, he describes their plan to exploit security flaws and install stealth malware that could track, locate or hack anyone at any time in the UAE - this was later confirmed by sources speaking to The Intercept.

As Margaritelli describes it: “Basically it’s big brother on steroids.”

In his meeting with DarkMatter, the company representative identified the customer: the Emirati government.

“Imagine that there’s a person of interest at the Dubai Mall, we’ve already set up all our probes all over the city, we press a button and BOOM! All the devices in the mall are infected and traceable,” said the representative according to Margaritelli’s blog post after the experience.

Margaritelli refused to work on the project. But DarkMatter’s pet project continued and was likely completed.

On April 25 2017, DarkMatter signed a “Global Strategic Memorandum of Understanding” with Huawei for “Big Data” systems and “Smart City” solutions. Huawei has come under heavy fire recently for alleged corporate espionage and its risk to ‘infrastructure security’.

What does that mean? Huawei is highly praised by the Chinese government for its role in the state’s Belt Road Initiative (BRI). One of the signature projects of the BRI is the national emergency system it developed in Ecuador. Huawei invested heavily in the system, with surveillance equipment, facial recognition technology, and wireless access controllers.

The possibility that a transfer of classified technology built by ex-intelligence operatives with deep access to the NSA and CIA is the stuff of nightmares for national security decision-makers in the United States.

But with little oversight aside from the UAE government, this raised no flags.

After contacting the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, TRT World was not provided with a comment.