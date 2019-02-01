India's prime minister made a surprise decision in November 2016, launching a demonetisation drive that rendered 100 and 1,000 rupee banknotes obsolete.

The negative impact of the decision was clearly visible the following year as the country’s unemployment rate rose to a 45-year high of 6.1 percent, according to a groundbreaking report by Indian newspaper Business Standard on Thursday, quoting figures from a survey the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had allegedly concealed from the public.

The report pointed out that the unemployment rate is at its highest level since 1972-73, quoting a periodic labour force survey (PLFS) of the government-run National Sample Survey Office (NSSO).

Prior to the news report, the NSSO survey findings became a pressing issue as two senior government officials resigned earlier this week. One of them, P.C. Mohanan, accused the government of withholding the NSSO report even after it had been officially vetted and approved. The NSSO comes under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and is responsible for conducting large-scale sample surveys in the country, forming the basis of many research studies and reports.

This is the second such blow to the government after a think tank reported earlier this year on a loss of 10 million jobs between December 2017 and December 2018, a figure which was denied by the government.

“One reason for the whopping figure of unemployment is that demonetisation led to the shrinking of the informal sector. It ended up creating havoc for this sector which accounts for 90 percent of the people working in the economy and is intensively cash dependent," Political Analyst Sajjan Singh told TRT World.

"When the government saw that it was nowhere close to curbing the unaccounted money, which they said was the primary objective of demonetisation, it went on to justify it by shifting the goalpost to digitising the economy.”

The BJP government has now come under intense criticism for 'withholding' the NSSO report with many accusing it of hiding the dismal unemployment rate in view of the upcoming national elections.

“The statistical claims by the government in terms of growth rate do not find resonance on the ground, whether in the agrarian sector, informal or the formal sector," Singh said.

"There is also a trend that when there are no jobs in the economy, the people who are looking for jobs also tend to withdraw to a private shell. It notifies a kind of depression within the economic realm.”

Speaking to TRT World, Jayati Ghosh, a development economist at India's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University, said: “These figures were expected and explain why the government is trying to suppress this report.

“Labour force participation rate, which consists of both people who are employed and those who are seeking work, has fallen and the employment rate has fallen to only 36.7 percent - a drop of 2.7 percentage points in a supposedly growing economy. It’s terrifying.”