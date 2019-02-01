The United States is moving quickly to lift a freeze at the United Nations on humanitarian aid to North Korea, just weeks before a planned second US-North Korean summit, according to diplomats and documents obtained by AFP.

At Washington's request, several applications from aid groups for exemptions to tough UN sanctions imposed on North Korea have been put on hold at a UN sanctions committee, some for as long as a year.

But in a shift, the US has over the past weeks allowed eight requests to get the green light from the committee for such items as solar pumps, plumbing parts , milk cans, tractor tires and children's trampolines.

North Korea's food crisis combined with a high incidence of tuberculosis has alarmed relief groups at a time when Washington is hoping for action from Pyongyang on scrapping its weapons programs.

President Donald Trump is planning a second summit next month with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, possibly in Vietnam, to agree on concrete steps for denuclearising the Korean peninsula.

UN sanctions resolutions specify that humanitarian aid should not be disrupted by the tough economic measures slapped on North Korea for its nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches.

'Maximum pressure'

Aid groups however say they have been hit hard by restrictions that make imports of material for their relief projects almost impossible and create major headaches with banking.

The eight requests approved in January concern projects run by groups from Switzerland, the United States, Britain, France, Canada and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

On Wednesday, the sanctions committee gave the green light to the IFRC's request for hospital kits, medical supplies and water filters among other items needed for life-saving work.

The IFRC also won approval for 500 bicycles to be shipped from China for its volunteers who visit households in remote North Korean villages.

"The people of DPRK are enduring another harsh winter," said Richard Blewitt, who represents the IFRC at the United Nations.

Scal ing up deliveries of medicine, health care items and goods to ensure access for clean water "are badly needed to support very vulnerable people," he said.

The United States, which insists on maintaining "maximum pressure" on North Korea until it fully gives up its weapons programs, has taken time to carefully review every aid request.

Washington has raised concerns that the goods could be diverted by Pyongyang's leaders, possibly for use in the country's weapons programs.

But in December, the US agreed to ease its grip on humanitarian aid.