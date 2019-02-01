The United States and China said their trade war negotiations resulted in major progress as the clock ticks on a March deadline to avert a massive escalation of tariffs that could bruise the global economy.

Beijing's official Xinhua news agency said on Friday that US and Chinese negotiators made "important progress" during two days of "candid, specific and fruitful" discussions in Washington.

US President Donald Trump hailed "tremendous progress" and welcomed a "beautiful" letter from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, who said he hoped for further cooperation.

Although the latest round of talks ended with positive words, the White House emphasised the two sides still faced the "hard deadline" of March 1 to avoid another sharp escalation in their trade war.

Economists say that prospect - which would mean more than doubling US tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods - would be a body blow to the global economy.

In a letter from Xi to Trump that was read out by the Chinese delegation, Xi said relations were at a "critical" stage and that he hoped "our two sides will continue to work with mutual respect."

Trump said relations between the two countries are "very, very good."

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to China in mid-February for the next round of talks, according to Xinhua, and Trump said he would meet Xi after that to close the deal.

"We have to get this put on paper at some point if we agree. There's some points that we don't agree to yet. I think we will agree. I think when President Xi and myself meet, every point will be agreed to," Trump said.

With China's economy slowing sharply and markets on edge at the prospect of further trade disruptions, the stakes for the talks have become especially high.

Last year, Washington and Beijing imposed tariffs on more than $360 billion in two-way trade, after Trump initiated the trade war because of complaints over unfair trade practices.

US duty rates on $200 billion in Chinese goods are due to rise to 25 percent from 10 percent if no agreement is reached by March 1.

"We haven't talked about extending the deadline," Trump said.

'Much work to do'

Prior to this week's talks, Beijing had offered to resume purchases of American soybeans, a major US export, sales of which had plummeted during the trade war, leaving US farmers reeling.