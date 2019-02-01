A Brazilian environmental group began testing river water Thursday around where a dam holding back mine waste collapsed to measure the level of toxicity and assess risks to human and other forms of life.

The dam failure unleashed a surge of mud that buried buildings adjoining the dam and several parts of the nearby city of Brumadinho. Authorities said Thursday a total of 110 bodies had been recovered and 238 are listed as missing.

Vale SA, the giant Brazilian company that owned and operated the iron ore mine, has said the torrent of reddish-brown mud unleashed Friday did not have dangerous levels of metals.

In a statement sent to The Associated Press, Vale said it was carrying out its own water quality tests. The first tests were made on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 but the company said it did not have the results yet.

Environmental groups and state and federal authorities believe there could be risks.

SOS Mata Atlantica made the first of several tests about a half mile (one kilometer) from where the dam failed near the town of from Brumadinho. Preliminary results in that stretch of the Paraopeba River showed a low level of oxygen in the water and high levels of nitrate and phosphate.

The group used a protocol that looks at 14 different parameters, developed in the 1970s by the National Sanitation Foundation, an independent US water testing organisation. Within the hour, experts on the ground learned that the water grade of this segment of the river had gone from more than 40 points, or "Good", down to 23.8 points, which according to the index is "Bad".

Final results will take several days.

"There could be some fish (still alive), but only a few species could survive these conditions," said Thiago Felix, a biologist with the group.

Earlier this week, dead fish were seen floating along the river several miles from the breached dam. Members of an indigenous community said they were told not to use the water or fish in it.

Even if the tests don't ultimately show dangerous levels of toxicity, experts say that high levels of iron rust and aluminum could alter the structure of the river bottom, harming the river's ecosystem.

"Heavy metal, iron oxide ... They might exist in nature, but in excess they are toxic. Everybody knows that," said Joao Paulo Machado Torres, a professor who heads the Environmental Biophysics program at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

The Paraopeba flows into the much larger Sao Francisco River. Hundreds of municipalities and larger cities such as Petrolina, 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) from Brumadinho, get drinking water from the Sao Francisco.