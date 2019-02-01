Roman Catholic leaders in Texas on Thursday identified around 300 priests and others accused of sexually abusing children.

The names were posted online by the state's 15 Catholic dioceses and follow an August grand jury report in Pennsylvania detailing seven decades of abuse of thousands of children by more than 300 priests.

"The Bishops of Texas have decided to release the names of these priests at this time because it is right and just and to offer healing and hope to those who have suffered," said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Galveston-Houston diocese, who is also president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

In the months after the Pennsylvania report, dozens of other dioceses around the United States have released the names of hundreds of priests and others accused of abuse. Some states have opened their own investigations into the church.