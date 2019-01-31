US forces have conducted an air strike in Somalia that killed 24 Al Shabab militants, officials said on Thursday, adding to a spate of such strikes against the Al Qaeda affiliate.

The strike a day earlier was near a "terrorist encampment location" in the Hiran region of central Somalia, US Africa Command said in a statement.

The action came as part of an ongoing mission in which US forces work with African Union and Somali national security forces to fight the militants.

Such "strikes continue to help our partners make progress in their fight against the transnational terrorists who oppose peace in Somalia and in the region," said Major General Gregg Olson, Africa Command director of operations.

The Pentagon has increased the rate of strikes in Somalia in recent years, partly because President Donald Trump loosened constraints on when the US military can take action against alleged militants.

Although the military did not specify in its latest statement, such air strikes in Somalia are typically carried out by armed drones.