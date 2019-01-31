As Israel gears up for a crucial general election on April 9, the country’s hardline Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces unexpected resistance from former army chief Benjamin “Benny” Gantz, who declared his candidacy for the top political post last month, establishing a new party called the Israel Resilience Party.

Netanyahu, who holds the record for the longest single term (his second term) in Israel, is seeking a fifth term in office. If he wins one more time and stays in power for at least three months, he will be the longest-serving prime minister of Israel, surpassing the country’s founding leader and first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion.

But Netanyahu's leadership of more than a decade appears to have come full circle as the right-wing politician not only faces the anti-incumbency factor but also a smouldering resentment from within his own administration. He is facing serious corruption charges at home and a lot of Israelis, including Gantz, have criticised him for being a polarising figure.

“I feel that the time has come for new leadership, which will create a united, unified, cohesive society. Leadership that behaves differently and leads differently. Leadership that will not place itself before the good of the State and which will not weaken us from within,” Gantz told an enthusiastic Israeli crowd, during his party’s campaign debut in Tel Aviv on January 29.

Gantz, a 59-year old retired officer, who had served in the Israeli army nearly four decades, is known for his quiet manner. Many analysts think that his authoritative silence, combined with his decisive look, might favour him to win sizeable portions of both the centre-left and centre-right voters, making him the best possible replacement for Netanyahu.

The day after he made a promising speech on January 29, polls showed the Israeli Resilience Party has increased its share of the Israeli electorate, almost drawing parallel to Netanyahu, who has led the right-wing Likud Party since 2005.

Gantz neutrality in an increasingly militaristic Israel

During his first serious political speech, Gantz repeatedly said that he would defend the values and interests of all Israelis without siding with the country’s political right or left, a distant dream for any Israeli politician in a country where military aggression against Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims has been normalised.

“The conflict between left and right is tearing us apart; the clash between religious and secular is dividing us. The tension between Jews and non-Jews is threatening us… The political arena is poisoned. In my view, the current leadership is obsessed with itself, not with you or us,” Gantz said.

He also pointed out that he is hearing more complaints from both left and right on the country’s direction and divisive politics.

Netanyahu quickly discarded Gantz’s neutrality claims.

“To those who say he is neither right nor left—he’s left,” the Israeli leader said. But he previously praised the general’s military credentials describing Gantz as an "excellent officer and experienced commander”, with rich operational and logistical experience and all the attributes needed to be a successful army commander, according to The Jerusalem Post.

But under Netanyahu’s long tenure, Israel has slipped towards the far-right, and became the most condemned nation at the UN in 2018 for its actions against Palestinians.