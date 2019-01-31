France, Germany and Britain have set up a European mechanism for non-dollar trade with Iran to avert US sanctions, although diplomats acknowledged it is unlikely to yield big commercial transactions Tehran says it needs to keep a nuclear deal afloat.

The Instrument In Support Of Trade Exchanges, or INSTEX, is registered in France and will be headed by German banker Per Fischer, a former Commerzbank director.

The three European powers are shareholders and hope other states will join later, although a senior German official said this was not imminent.

The EU has already spent months preparing the system and it is unlikely to become operational for several more months.

Also on Thursday, a US State Department spokeswoman said the US does not expect the mechanism to affect its "maximum economic pressure" campaign against Tehran.

US sanctions

Iran's deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian state television by telephone that he expected the programme, known as the "special purpose vehicle [SPV]," to be ready for business in one or two months.

Iran's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Hamid Baeidinejad, similarly tweeted he believed the announcement of the programme was imminent.

Washington's major European allies opposed last year's decision by President Donald Trump to abandon the 2015 deal, under which international sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for Tehran accepting curbs on its nuclear programme.

Trump said Tehran was "not living up to the spirit" of the agreement, and reimposed sanctions.

But intelligence officials on Thursday told the Senate Intelligence Committee that Iran was not developing nuclear weapons in violation of the agreement.

Iran has threatened to pull out of the deal unless the European powers make it possible for it to receive economic benefits. The Europeans have promised to help companies do business with Iran as long as it abides by the deal.

Washington says that although Iran complied with the terms of the deal, the accord was too generous, failing to rein in Iran's missile programme or curb its regional meddling.

European countries share some of Washington's concerns but say abandoning the nuclear deal would not help address them.