Asia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian woman whose acquittal was upheld this week in a blasphemy saga that made her a prime target for hardliners, is still in the country and "free to go abroad," the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"To the best of my knowledge, Asia Bibi is still in Pakistan," foreign ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal told reporters in Islamabad during a weekly press briefing.

"She is a free citizen. If she wants to live in Pakistan, she can live in Pakistan. If she wants to go abroad she can go. This is her wish and there is no restriction on her," he continued.

As religious hardliners announced renewed protests demanding her execution, officials said she was free to go abroad, with speculation rampant that she will seek asylum in Europe or North America.

Asia Bibi, a labourer from central Punjab province, was convicted of blasphemy in 2010 and was on death row until her acquittal last year.

Her case swiftly became the most infamous in Pakistan, drawing worldwide attention to religious extremism in the country where blasphemy is an incendiary issue.

Since her acquittal, she has been in protective custody, with authorities refusing to reveal her whereabouts out of fear for her safety.

Court upholds acquittal order