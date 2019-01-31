WORLD
2 MIN READ
German court refers headscarf case to European Court of Justice
A Turkish-origin German woman working for drugstore chain Mueller returned to work after maternity leave wearing a headscarf but was told that doing so is against the company's policy.
German court refers headscarf case to European Court of Justice
Nearly 4.7 million Muslims live in Germany where religious freedoms are protected by the constitution. / AP Archive
By Azaera Amza
January 31, 2019

The Federal Labour Court of Germany sent a Turkish woman's headscarf case to the European Court of Justice on Thursday.

The case stemming from 2016 revolves around a woman working for German drugstore chain Mueller who returned to work after maternity leave wearing a headscarf. She was told that the headscarf is against the company's policy on religious statements. 

Georg Sendelbeck, 35-year-old Cigdem K's lawyer, said at the hearing that the headscarf cannot be treated like a piece of clothing and hung on a coat rack.

Germany's Federal Labor Court on January 30 referred the matter to the European Court of Justice to fully clarify the legal dispute between the employer and the employee.

RECOMMENDED

The Bavarian State Labour Court had earlier rejected the appeal filed by the employer last year and decided in Cigdem K's favour.

Mueller's lawyers say that the freedom of the company was restricted, and referred the case to the Federal Labour Court, referring to the decisions of the European Court of Justice in 2017 that allowed employers to ban staff from wearing Islamic headscarves and other visible religious symbols under certain conditions. The conditions included a threat posed to the business or loss of customers

Nearly 4.7 million Muslims live in Germany where religious freedoms are protected by the constitution.

However, Muslim women who wear headscarves have faced an increasing level of discrimination in recent years amid a rise in anti-Muslim sentiment, triggered by propaganda from far-right and populist parties which have exploited the refugee crisis.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs