The Federal Labour Court of Germany sent a Turkish woman's headscarf case to the European Court of Justice on Thursday.

The case stemming from 2016 revolves around a woman working for German drugstore chain Mueller who returned to work after maternity leave wearing a headscarf. She was told that the headscarf is against the company's policy on religious statements.

Georg Sendelbeck, 35-year-old Cigdem K's lawyer, said at the hearing that the headscarf cannot be treated like a piece of clothing and hung on a coat rack.

Germany's Federal Labor Court on January 30 referred the matter to the European Court of Justice to fully clarify the legal dispute between the employer and the employee.