The YPG blocked a 10-truck convoy of humanitarian aid sent to Syrian city of Hajin, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The trucks - carrying bottled water, food, medical supplies and personal hygiene products to the civilians - were blocked in the city on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, the ministry said in a statement.

"Despite the fact that the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross granted to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent a mandate of free and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Syria, the humanitarian action was ruined," the ministry said.