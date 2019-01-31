A bipartisan group of lawmakers from both chambers of Congress reintroduced legislation on Wednesday that could halt US support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

The war powers resolution already passed the Senate in December but failed to gain traction in the then-Republican-controlled House, which has since changed hands.

It is not only a challenge to President Donald Trump, who would be forced to issue the first veto of his administration if he wishes to continue US aid for the Saudi campaign without explicit congressional authorisation but is also part of a congressional rebuke of Saudi Arabia for its killing of the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, Republican Senator Mike Lee and Independent Senator Bernie Sanders reintroduced the legislation, which is guaranteed a vote in the Senate. Democratic Representatives Ro Khanna, Mark Pocan and Pramila Jayapal have also worked to support the joint resolution.

At issue for the lawmakers is not only the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Yemen, where millions are at risk of starvation, but the Constitution's separation of powers.

"We are going to send a strong signal to the president that the US Congress is prepared to play the role designed for us by the framers of the Constitution," Sanders said in a statement.