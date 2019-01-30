TÜRKİYE
Turkey to continue anti-terror fight ‘uninterrupted’
Ankara to maintain its stance on preserving current status in Syria's Idlib, says Turkey’s National Security Council.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan chairs a National Security Council meeting in Ankara, Turkey, on January 30, 2019. / AA
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
January 30, 2019

Turkey’s National Security Council on Wednesday discussed the latest developments in Syria and fight against terrorism.

In a statement after a five-hour meeting in the capital Ankara, the National Security Council said that Turkey will maintain its stance on preserving the current status in Syria’s Idlib, implementation of Manbij roadmap and deals east of the Euphrates River.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was ready to take over the security in Syria's Manbij without delay during a phone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

A statement from the Turkish Presidency said Erdogan and Trump agreed to take joint measures to clear Daesh's remnants in Syria and prevent the group's resurgence.

The National Security Council renewed the call for ending foreign support to terrorist groups and said the fight against all terror outfits will continue “uninterrupted.”

The council emphasised securing Turkey's southern borders as part of counterterrorism efforts.

It also stressed measures against terrorist organisations that are disturbing the country's security and peace.

The council said it is “unacceptable” that some countries are refraining from extraditing terror group members.

Earlier in January, the Turkish justice minister said that Turkey will take all legal actions for the extradition of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) leader Fetullah Gulen from the US.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, including the military, police and the judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
