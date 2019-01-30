Turkey’s National Security Council on Wednesday discussed the latest developments in Syria and fight against terrorism.

In a statement after a five-hour meeting in the capital Ankara, the National Security Council said that Turkey will maintain its stance on preserving the current status in Syria’s Idlib, implementation of Manbij roadmap and deals east of the Euphrates River.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was ready to take over the security in Syria's Manbij without delay during a phone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

A statement from the Turkish Presidency said Erdogan and Trump agreed to take joint measures to clear Daesh's remnants in Syria and prevent the group's resurgence.

The National Security Council renewed the call for ending foreign support to terrorist groups and said the fight against all terror outfits will continue “uninterrupted.”

The council emphasised securing Turkey's southern borders as part of counterterrorism efforts.