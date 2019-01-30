A torrent of polar air brought record-low temperatures to much of the US Midwest on Wednesday, making conditions so unbearable that trash haulers stopped making pickups and mail carriers suspended deliveries.

Classes were canceled for Wednesday and Thursday in many cities, including Chicago, home of the nation’s third-largest school system, and police warned of the risk of accidents on icy highways. Michigan said all state offices would remain closed through Thursday.

At least eight deaths related to extreme cold weather have been reported since Saturday in Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota, officials and media reports said.

In a rare move, the US Postal Service appeared to temporarily set aside its credo that “neither snow nor rain ... nor gloom of night” would stop its work: it halted deliveries from parts of the Dakotas through Ohio.

Streets in Chicago were nearly empty, with few people walking outside in the painfully cold air as temperatures hovered around minus minus 28 Celsius (18 Fahrenheit).

TRT World spoke to meteorologist Richard Castro for more details.

“It’s terrible!” Pasquale Cappellano, a 68-year-old waiter, said as he smoked a cigarette while waiting outside for a bus on the North Side of Chicago. “I gotta pick up my medication at Walgreens or else I wouldn’t be out the door.”

Temperatures in parts of the Northern Plains and Great Lakes plunged to as low minus 41 Celsius in Park Rapids, Minnesota, and minus 35 C in Fargo, North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service. The frigid winds were headed for the US East Coast later on Wednesday into Thursday.

Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist with the service, said that some of the coldest wind chills were recorded in International Falls, Minnesota, at minus 48 C. Even the South Pole in Antarctica was warmer, with an expected low of minus 31 C with wind chill.