At the launch of 2019 entertainment calendar, Turki al Sheikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) listed dozens of events the Saudi kingdom hopes to organise throughout the year, including an NBA basketball game and a Spanish-style running of the bulls.

The Saudi chairman, standing on the stage proudly, said the kingdom aims to be among the top 10 global entertainment destinations in the world.

“This is a big door for tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of jobs and for tens of billions if not hundreds of billions [of riyals],” he added.

In keeping with the new focus on entertainment, a motorsports event was held in Riyadh last December with an after-party performance by famous DJ David Guetta. Such a drastic change was once unimaginable in a country where the moral police used to crack down on underground music events and chase after young men on the streets playing loud music in their cars.

"MBS [Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman] may have borrowed from the playbook of the ancient Roman empire, which hoped 'panem et circenses' – bread and games – would be enough to make citizens acquiescent," said Cinzia Bianco, a Middle East analyst at Gulf State Analytics.

"The belief is that if they are engrossed in worries about making money and having fun, they will have no interest in politics and dissent", said Bianco.

The kingdom’s bold step into entertainment is a part of the crown prince’s Vision 2030 plan, which has been perceived as a landmark change that would eventually transform Saudi society into one that is more liberalised and open.

Oil revenues have long been the main source of income for the kingdom. However, the oil-dependent business model has come under strain due to a growing population and a global decrease in oil prices.

Through Vision 2030, MBS aims to diversify the kingdom’s economy and liberate it from its dependence on oil, creating new industries with an emphasis on tourism and entertainment, much like the UAE and Qatar have done in recent years.