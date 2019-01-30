Since it took control of Gaza in 2007, one of the priorities of the defacto Hamas-run government, especially for internal security, is to combat the phenomenon of collaboration. Informants and spies recruited by Israel usually pass sensitive information to Israeli intelligence about the activities of Palestinian resistance fighters.

Israelis use a number of tools at their disposal including blackmail and extortion, anything that can address Palestinians’ genuine needs. The need to travel via Israeli checkpoints for different reasons including seeking advanced medical attention at hospitals in the West Bank or Israel is just one of the ways a Palestinian could fall victim to this process.

Poverty as a result of the hardships under Israel’s siege makes Palestinians easy prey for extortion. Israeli intelligence contacts the most vulnerable over phones or social media in a bid to find potential informants. Sometimes, threats are issued to the targeted “prey” if they refuse to collaborate and become a spy.

Easy prey

Numerous amnesty campaigns have been launched in recent years, with rehabilitation programs introduced to help informants after they turn themselves in and take advantage of the amnesty offer.

The phenomenon of collaboration is not high according to officials from the Gaza interior ministry. However, many arrests have been made, and others have turned themselves in. There is no doubt that the informants pose a genuine danger to the unity of the Palestinian people and the resistance against Israel - who has sealed off the narrow coastal enclave by land, sea, and air.

Some of the suspected collaborators have been accused of aiding Israel during its attacks on Gaza. Technology and advanced espionage equipment are never enough, and human intelligence from the ground is crucial to assisting and carrying out missions.

Gaza’s interior ministry runs a website called “Al-Majd Al-Amny” to raise awareness about espionage and offers advice on how to be vigilant in handling sensitive information when reporting or sharing breaking news on social media - or in case one is approached by Israeli intelligence with offers of money in return for information.

“The enemy is trying constantly to recruit new collaborators in order to penetrate our internal front. But our security officers are working around the clock to counter the Zionist espionage measures. We are conducting awareness campaigns to protect our security and internal front. We still offer amnesty to those who turn themselves in, and we keep their identities confidential,” a spokesman from the Gaza interior ministry told the press.

In the past, some Palestinian human rights organisations expressed their concernsabout violations of human rights arguing that some of the alleged informants do not enjoy fundamental rights while in custody and during interrogations.

Gaza’s interior ministry stress that collaborators are treated according to Palestinian law. They are referred to military courts, have access to lawyers, and they can appeal. Sometimes death sentences are reconsidered and reduced, given that any death sentence has to be ratified by the president of the Palestinian Authority. But that authority is not recognised by Hamas in light of the prolonged political and geographical split within Palestinian leadership.

In some cases, spies have been caught red-handed with high-tech equipment, but according to human rights groups, a number of alleged spies have been convicted on flimsy evidence.