Leaders across the European Union offered a united chorus of "No" on Wednesday to Britain's belated bid to negotiate changes to the Brexit divorce deal so Prime Minister Theresa May can win the backing of her parliament.

In London, May acknowledged that her government hasn't decided exactly how it will try to change the deal to address British lawmakers' concerns about the Irish border.

All this while Britain is headed for the EU exit in less than two months, on March 29.

"We are, quite simply, running out of road," said Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said time is too short to find an alternative arrangement to the Irish backstop and Britain's divorce deal.

"We ourselves talked of so-called alternative arrangements which could prevent the return of a hard border. Only, no one, on either side, was able to say what arrangement would be needed to ensure controls on goods, animals and merchandise, without having a border," Barnier told France's RTL radio.

"We have neither the time, nor the technologies."

'The best and only deal possible'

Buoyed by winning a vote in parliament, May has vowed to secure "legally binding changes" to the withdrawal agreement.

British lawmakers voted on Tuesday to send May back to Brussels seeking to replace an Irish border provision in the deal with "alternative arrangements," ignoring EU warnings that the agreement cannot be altered.

"The withdrawal agreement will not be renegotiated," said Jean-Claude Juncker, chief of the EU's executive arm, the European Commission.

Juncker told European parliamentarians in Brussels "the withdrawal agreement remains the best and only deal possible."

'Backstop' process

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said, "We've been down that track before and I don't believe that such alternative arrangements exist."

Much of the opposition centres on a border measure known as the "backstop," a safeguard mechanism that would keep the UK in a customs union with the EU to remove the need for checks along the border between the UK's Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland after Brexit.