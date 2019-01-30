Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro hit out Wednesday at military "mercenaries" he says are conspiring to divide the armed forces and plot a coup as the opposition held a new protest to force the socialist leader from power.

Maduro accused an "oligarchy" in neighbouring Colombia of being behind an attempt by military deserters to drive a wedge between himself and his loyal forces, which are key to the leader's hold on power faced with mounting international support for self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido.

Six major western European countries have set a weekend deadline for Maduro to call elections or they too will recognize Guaido as interim president.

In a telephone call, US President Donald Trump congratulated Guaido on his "historic assumption of the presidency," giving him a new sense of legitimacy, the White House said.

Speaking at a parade of 2,500 military personnel in Caracas, Maduro declared, "Where there are mercenary traitors, justice!"

Guaido appears in a protest

It came just hours before a midday strike announced by opposition leader Guaido.

Guaido made a brief appearance in a Caracas street as thousands of opposition supporters marched in protest against the government.

Surrounded by supporters, Guaido spoke to the press and posed for photos with his supporters before getting on a motorcycle and riding away.

"Today Venezuelans step out again to raise our voice," Gauido said on Twitter Wednesday. "And show that we can change our country."

The strike aims to "demand that the armed forces side with the people" after bloody clashes following protests last week left more than 40 people dead and 850 incarcerated.

Oil-rich Venezuela has suffered an economic meltdown marked by hyperinflation and shortages of basic necessities that has left millions in poverty, while 2.3 million more have fled the country.

"Venezuela has risen up to dream of the country we want to be," said Guaido. "We must take to the street."

In an interview with the German daily Bild, he called on EU countries to impose more sanctions on Maduro's government.

The US slapped oil sanctions on Maduro's regime earlier this week in an attempt to starve the government of its funding.

Another mass street demonstration is planned for Saturday. National Assembly president Guaido wants Maduro to step down so he can set up a transitional government ahead of new elections.

In an interview with Russia's RIA Novosti agency, Maduro said he was willing to negotiate with the opposition and, mockingly, even offered to bring forward parliamentary elections.

"I am ready to sit down at the negotiating table with the opposition so that we could talk for the good of Venezuela," said Maduro, 56.