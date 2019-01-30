Huawei, the privately-owned Chinese telecommunications giant, has been slammed with multiple legal cases in the United States.

The Zhejiang-based company is the world’s largest supplier of telecoms equipment, products that form the backbone of wireless networks.

In recent months, it has been singled out and banned from participating in contracts for 5G networks in a number of countries as American and European officials suspect that Chinese authorities can use the Huawei equipment to spy on them.

Ren Zhengfei, the low-profile, 74-year-old founder of the company, has been the target of a relentless smear campaign focussed on his service in China’s military.

Among other things, the US accuses Huawei of violating its sanctions on Iran. The company’s Chief Financial Officer and Zhengfei’s daughter, Meng Wanzhou, faces charges in one such case.

All of this has painted Huawei as a rogue corporate behemoth. Here's a quick look at the controversy.

Has Huawei ever spied on other countries?

Never.

Despite the concerns that pervade Huawei's unceasing expansion, no one has proved that its equipment has been misused by Chinese authorities.

It is true that some of the cyber attacks on Western companies and institutions originated from China, but Huawei hasn’t been part of any of them.

A few weeks ago, Poland arrested a Huawei executive on espionage charges. The story went viral, but Polish officials maintained the alleged criminal conduct of the detained employee had nothing to do with the company's policy.

That didn’t stop Karol Okonski, Poland’s cybersecurity chief, from saying the arrest could provide grounds for banning the use of Huawei’s products in government institutions.

TRT World asked Okonski to explain if Huawei’s equipment, applications and processes were used to steal personal or public information.

His office said he was too busy to give interviews.

A European Commission spokesman also avoided answering the question when asked why the Chinese company was being singled out when no allegation has yet been proven?

Which brings us to another question.

Can electronic equipment be spy-proof?

That’s very unlikely.

A little over a year ago, Olav Lysne’s book The Huawei and Snowden Questions was published. Lysne, a Norwegian professor of technology, argued that it’s almost impossible to audit electronic equipment.

"Even if someone chose to give me one million years and as much funds as I can possibly want, I will still not be able to prove that phone is not working against my will," he told TRT World in an interview last month.

That’s because modern electronic gadgets come with complex integrated systems, countless transistors and algorithms.

This also allows security agencies to manipulate the equipment to spy on foes - and sometimes their own people as America’s National Security Agency was revealed to be doing in 2013.