Israel has been accused of isolating itself further from the international community after it removed a UN-sanctioned independent observer group from the Palestinian city Hebron, mandated to record human right violations in the region.

The group, named Temporary International Presence in Hebron (TIPH), was established by the UN in 1994, after an American Israeli settler killed 29 Palestiniansduring morning prayers at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, a religious site sacred to both Muslims and Jews in occupied Palestine.

“We will not allow the continuation of an international force that acts against us,” Israel’s hardline Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said to explain Tel Aviv’s decision.

TIPH refused to comment on the issue, telling TRT World that the Norwegian Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Norwegian Foreign Ministry in Oslo would be the right sources to contact. However, neither institution replied to TRT World's requests for comment.

Netanyahu’s recent announcement is in line with a string of similar Israeli measures which have been widely condemned by the international community. Last year, Israel was "the most condemned" nation at the UN. Out of 27 UN condemnations, Israel received 21.

"The Israeli government's decision means it has abandoned the implementation of agreements signed under international auspices, and given up its obligations under these agreements," said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, which strongly condemned the Israeli announcement.

Last month, the Israeli press revealed an extensive 100-page internal reportby the TIPH, which was described as “exhaustive” and “damning” in relation to Israeli actions in divided Hebron.

The report, which has been based on more than 40,000 “incident reports”, stated that Israel discriminates against Palestinians in a “severe and regular breach” of international law, making life miserable for Palestinians in the city.

The report has also accused the Israeli government and “illegal” settlers of making the city “more divided than ever”, according to news website Haaretz.