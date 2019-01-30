US and Chinese negotiators start two days of high-level talks Wednesday aimed at settling a six-month trade war that has weakened both sides, shaken financial markets and clouded the outlook for the global economy.

Yet the odds seem stacked against any substantive resolution this week to the standoff between the world's two biggest economies. Perhaps the best that might be hoped for, analysts say, is for the two sides to agree to keep talking.

The differences between Beijing and Washington are vast. The United States is essentially demanding that China downsize its economic aspiration to become a supreme world leader in such fields as robotics and electric cars.

At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland last week, Alibaba's CEO, Daniel Zhang noted that China has more than one billion consumers, and he maintains that as long as conditions are right, it can be a self-sufficient market."

The two sides will meet next door to the White House in the highest-level talks since US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed a 90-day truce in their trade war in December.

TRT World'sPatrick Fok reports from Beijing.

Earlier negotiations flamed out. And this time President Trump might be inclined to drive an especially hard bargain after being forced to cave in a dispute with congressional Democrats that partially shut the federal government for 35 days.

