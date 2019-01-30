Last year Macedonia announced its support to Turkey in its fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, or FETO, the group behind the defeated coup of July 15, 2016.

On Monday, however, the Macedonian government said it approved payments for 11 newspapers in 2018, which included Zaman Macedonia, a FETO-linked publication.

Zaman Macedonia has received €14,700 ($16,795).

FETO's coup attempt left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey’s Embassy in the Macedonian capital Skopje and Macedonian politicians of Turkish descent immediately condemned the funding.

“We call the government of Macedonia, to whom we have given support in various fields since its independence, to take necessary steps in the light of the friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries," said the Turkish embassy.

The decision of funding the FETO-linked daily was announced by State Minister Robert Popovski during a press meeting on Monday.

Macedonian State Minister Elvin Hasan, who is of Turkish descent, said that the government had decided to support the ailing print media in the country last year.

However, he said the government had asked the Association of Journalists of Macedonia (AJM) to decide which newspapers should be funded by the state.

Hasan said AJM took this decision after consulting with The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and other international organisations.

He said his ministry will notify all bodies of the government about criticism of the decision from Turks in the country and that it will do its best to reverse the decision.

FETO in Macedonia

Despite strong support in Turkey’s fight against FETO, Macedonia has been allowing FETO-linked schools and organisations to run.

FETO has an international network of supporters running a smear campaign against Turkey and has been using Macedonia as a transit country for its most wanted members.

The terror organisation began to spread outside Turkey in the early 1990s, opening schools across the world where it cultivated support among the students.

It also opened several media organisations abroad that disseminate anti-Turkey propaganda.