The World Para-Swimming Championships were due to open in Malaysia on the 29th of July. However, the host nation decided to ban Israeli athletes from competing, based on Malaysia’s longstanding support for the Palestinian people—Malaysia does not allow entry to the country on an Israeli passport—as they struggle to attain their rights.

Under sustained pressure from Israel and its supporters around the world, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) decided to strip the majority Muslim country of the championship and is now looking for another host city.

Defending the IPC’s decision, its President Andrew Parsons said: "When a host country excludes athletes from a particular nation, for political reasons, then we have absolutely no alternative but to look for a new championships host". He added that "All World Championships must be open to all eligible athletes and nations to compete safely and free from discrimination."

Malaysia's minister of youth and sports, Syed Saddiq, explained that his country would have "lost our moral conscience and moral compass" if hosting an international sporting event was "more important than safeguarding the interest of our Palestinian brothers and sisters who are being mutilated time after time again".

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad was unmoved saying,

“They want to cancel, let them cancel. I find that the world has to follow what Israel says. I don’t understand because the world has the power but still has to listen to Israel... but we won’t”.

He added, “We stand by our principles that Israel is a criminal nation and it has been breaking international laws without anybody saying anything.”

Mahathir saw similarities between his decision and the actions of the United States and several European nations, which did not allow certain foreigners into their countries.

“This is normal, but we have our reasons. These people (Israeli athletes) are not seeking asylum, not in fear, pain or difficulty”, he added. He saw the athletes as coming “from a country which does not obey international laws, and we have to stay with our principles.”

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt was quick to defend the IPC’s decision, tweeting that the IPC “are absolutely right. We were proud to host the Israeli team here for London 2012 alongside many other countries that have profound disagreements with Israel - but the ability to bring countries together is part of the magic of the Olympics and Paralympics Israeli athletes should not have been, and should never be banned from competing.”

It is right to say that fair-minded people would instinctively be against any form of discrimination and would support the IPC’s decision, especially those who argue that sport and politics should not mix. However, in the case of occupying countries, which commit atrocities against helpless civilians and discriminate against them and some of their citizens by law, morality should trump fair-mindedness.

There is a case for banning these countries from participating in sporting events, thus depriving them of the oxygen of publicity and normality.

Israel is a country that should be held accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people, and it should face the same sporting boycott as South Africa did until it changed course, dumped Apartheid and started the journey of eliminating discrimination.