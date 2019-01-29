More than seven years since Gaddafi was toppled, Libya still faces severe political and social difficulties of the democratic transition. The toppling of the Gaddafi government created a number of domestic, regional and international problems.

Turkey has a strong desire to establish good political, economic and cultural relations with all African nations. Libya is one of the gateways to Africa, stretching from the north to the middle of the continent. Therefore, Turkey has always tried to maintain a strong relationship with Libya.

Turkish investors have poured billions of dollars into the construction sector in Libya. According to Turkish newspaper Hurriyet the total value of the 304 contracts that Turkish business firms are involved in, and could not complete due to the civil war, is around $15 billion. However, some of the projects were at the stage of completion, but Turkish companies could not collect their dues and left the country.

The Turkish government had a reasonably good relationship with the Gaddafi government, when Recep Tayyip Erdogan was Prime Minister, he stated that the Libyan internal problems must be solved internally through dialogue and consultation.

The Turkish government showed an interest in maintaining the existing balance with the Gaddafi government. Initially, Ankara objected to NATO’s intervention, however, this approach changed as Turkey witnessed the deteriorating situation. As a consequence, Turkey took part in the operation with NATO.

Libya’s complex political and security environment has presented a number of difficulties. Libya now has three centres of power. The first is the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) which is based in Tripoli and headed by Fayez al-Sarraj. In spite of being internationally recognised as Libyan’s legitimate political entity, the GNA has failed to extend its authority much beyond its base in Tripoli.

The second power centre is a compromise between Tobruk and Bayda-based authorities which also function under the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA). The Tobruk and Bayda authorities are under the control of General Khalifa Haftar, leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), who considers himself as an 'anti-Islamist' figure backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and ever-increasing Russian support.

Military influence is equally fragmented with Haftar who has been holding a divisive position in eastern Libya. The last in the power struggle is the Tripoli-based Government of National Salvation (GNS) which is under the control of Prime Minister Khalifa Ghwell.