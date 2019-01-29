The former Tunisian president, Moncef Marzouki, has accused Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Israel of “creating chaos” in a number of Arab countries as part of their effort to counter the 2011 revolutions.

Marzouki, who led an interim government from 2011 to 2014, told TRT World that both Riyadh and Abu Dhabi coordinated efforts with Tel Aviv “to destroy everything related to the Arab revolutions”.

“This Israeli-Emirati-Saudi coordination [...] was successful to an extent in creating chaos in Yemen; chaos in Libya; chaos in Syria; and the coup in Egypt. And in Tunisia, through corrupt money and corrupt media.

“And [they] were able to get rid of me because I was a symbol of this revolution or the first president to come to power through this revolution,” he told TRT World.

The revolutions - better known as the ‘Arab Spring’ - were a wave of pro-democracy protests which successfully toppled authoritarian leaders in Tunisia, Egypt, Libya, and Yemen.

Marzouki, who was elected by the Constituent Assembly following the fall of autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, pointed out that the Arab Spring’s success in overthrowing Arab autocrats caused the governments of Saudi Arabia and the UAE to let out a “cry of panic”, expressing fear “that this wave could reach (them)”.

According to Marzouki, such fears led the two countries to coordinate with Israel to “strike these revolutions”.

“I think this happened in coordination with the Israelis because (Israel) opposed having a great country like Egypt go out of control,” said Marzouki.

Countering the wave

In February 2011, the wave of protests reached Bahrain, a small Gulf kingdom neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

The protests, mostly led by the country’s Shia opposition - Bahrain’s majority Muslim sect - attempted to emulate demonstrations in Tunisia and Egypt against the kingdom’s Sunni ruling family.

As a response, a military force mostly comprised of Saudi and UAE troops entered Bahrain a month later to quell the protests, in an effort backed by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) - a regional alliance made up of six Arab Gulf monarchies.

In an effort to also ensure that protests didn’t destabilise other Arab kingdoms, aid packages were announced in late 2011 for Jordan and Morocco by the GCC. Jordan’s King Abdullahfired the prime minister and his cabinet in February 2011, following mass demonstrations across the country.

Two years later, both Saudi Arabia and the UAE announced billions in aid to help Egypt stabilise its economy, days after the military overthrew Mohamed Morsi - the country’s first democratically elected president.

“It’s all connected,” said Marzouki. “It’s a battle between an old system wanting to maintain its authority … and nations wanting to restore their dignity, freedom and independence.”

Today, as waves of anti-government protests sweep across Sudan, Marzouki has called on Sudanese President Omar al Bashir to step down.

“I advise him on stepping down and leaving peacefully,” he said.

“In the end he has no option. After 30 years, it’s enough what he did and he should leave.”