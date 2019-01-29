The United Nations envoy for Yemen said Monday the expected timeline for a truce in the flashpoint city of Hudaida and a prisoner swap between warring parties has been pushed back.

Martin Griffiths hosted hard-won peace talks between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and rival Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Sweden last month.

The two parties, who have been at war for four years, agreed at the talks to a mass prisoner swap and an ambitious ceasefire pact in Hudaida, the Red Sea city home to the impoverished country's most valuable port.

Griffiths, who was in rebel-held Sanaa on his third trip to Yemen this month, said there had been "changes in timelines" for both deals.

"That momentum is still there, even if we have seen the timelines for implementation extended, both in Hudaida and with regard to the prisoner exchange agreement," he told Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

"Yet such changes in timelines are expected, in light of the facts that the timelines were rather ambitious and we are dealing with a complex situation on the ground."

Griffiths also confirmed reports of plans to replace retired Dutch general Patrick Cammaert, who heads the monitoring team tasked with overseeing the Hodeida truce.

"General Cammaert's plan was to stay in Yemen for a rather short period of time to... lay the ground for establishing the Hodeida mission," he said.

"All the speculations about other reasons for General Patrick's departure are not accurate."

Cammaert arrived Saturday in Yemen.

At the United Nations, diplomats told AFP that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has chosen Cammaert's replacement: former Danish general Michael Lollesgaard.

His candidacy has been proposed to the UN Security Council, which has 48 hours to accept or refuse, two sources told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Lollesgaard commanded the UN mission to Mali (MINUSMA) from 2015 to 2016, and then became Denmark's military representative to NATO and the European Union in 2017.