The US Justice Department unsealed two indictments on Monday against China's Huawei Technologies, several of its subsidiaries and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, in a pair of cases accusing the company of everything from bank and wire fraud to obstructing justice and conspiring to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile US.

The charges add to pressure on Huawei, the world's biggest telecommunications equipment maker, from the US government, which is trying to prevent American companies from buying Huawei routers and switches and pressing allies to do the same.

Chinese tech giant Huawei denied in statement it committed any of the violations cited in US indictment of company.

Meng Wanzhou, who denies the allegations against her, was arrested in Canada last month. The US is seeking to extradite her, alleging she committed fraud by misleading banks about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.

China expressed serious concern after the United States announced criminal charges against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, for allegedly conspiring to violate US sanctions on Iran.

China's Foreign Ministry urged the United States to stop "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese companies, including Huawei, and to lift an arrest warrant against Meng.

Beijing would resolutely protect the lawful interests of Chinese companies, the ministry said in a statement.

The US government's indictments against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd are "unfair and immoral," Wen Ku, a senior information and communications officer at China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

Trade Tensions

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday the United States expects significant progress this week in trade talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, but the two sides will be tackling "complicated issues", including how to enforce any deal.

The talks, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Washington, will include a meeting between Liu and US President Donald Trump and take place amid worsening tensions between the world's two largest economies.