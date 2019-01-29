WORLD
1 MIN READ
Public housing system in the US is in crisis
Hundreds of people in New York City are without heat or hot water, and thousands more across the country live with vermin and in buildings with broken elevators, mold, and poisonous lead-based paint on the walls.
Public housing system in the US is in crisis
The Queensbridge Houses, the largest public housing complex in the country, are located near the Ravenswood Generating Station, New York.(File) / AP
By Ali Riza SAN
January 29, 2019

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development says more than 2 million people live in public housing in the United States.  New York is home to the country's largest public housing system.

The housing system is run by the New York City Housing Authority, also called "NYCHA" and they say more than 400,000 residents live in their buildings. 

Conditions for thousands of residents living in public buildings managed by the New York City Housing Authority have worsened to the point that the federal government is considering taking control.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Alexi-Noelle reports from New York:

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace