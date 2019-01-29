The US Department of Housing and Urban Development says more than 2 million people live in public housing in the United States. New York is home to the country's largest public housing system.

The housing system is run by the New York City Housing Authority, also called "NYCHA" and they say more than 400,000 residents live in their buildings.

Conditions for thousands of residents living in public buildings managed by the New York City Housing Authority have worsened to the point that the federal government is considering taking control.