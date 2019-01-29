More than 600 additional US troops have arrived in Syria to provide protection to other American forces during their pullout from the war-torn country, Anadolu Agency cites local sources.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the additional troops arrived at US air bases in eastern Syria’s Harab Isk and Sarrin villages, which will be used as main evacuation centres in the event of withdrawal.

The US bases in the towns of Rmeilan and Tal Baidar in Syria's northwestern Al Hasakah province will be used for airway of heavy weapons, the source added.