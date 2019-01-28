Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed president, on Monday called for new street demonstrations across the country as army marched in capital Caracas to show support for President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido said opposition sympathisers should take to the streets of the crisis-hit OPEC nation on Wednesday to pass out copies of a pamphlet proposing amnesty that would give some legal protection to members of the military in hopes they will turn against Maduro.

"We must remain united as active agents of change in every corner of the country," Guaido tweeted on Monday. "We're doing well, very well, Venezuela!"

Also on Monday, Venezuela's defence ministry shared a video on its Twitter account showing troops marching in Caracas against what Maduro says is a US-backed political coup.

"Today, on January 28, the men and women of our valiant Armed Forces demonstrated that their morale was high in the face of continued attacks by American imperialism. Our duty is to protect Venezuela," a statement from the ministry said.

World divided over Venezuela leadership

Countries around the world have recognised Guaido as Venezuela's rightful leader, and the United States vowed to starve Maduro's administration of oil revenue after he was sworn in January 10 for a second term.

Maduro says the United States is promoting a coup against him and promised to stay in office, backed by Russia and China, which have bankrolled his government and fought off efforts to have his government disavowed by the United Nations.

Maduro also has the support of Cuba, Bolivia and Turkey and, most importantly, the country's strong military.