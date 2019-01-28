Thousands of protestors in the streets. A self-proclaimed president. An uncertain political future. Venezuela has been here before.

In 2002, dissident military officers with the support of private media, opposition politicians, and the Metropolitan Police removed Hugo Chavez from office for 48 hours while Pedro Carmona, the President of the Venezuelan Federation of Chambers of Commerce, declared himself interim president. Asidefrom the George W. Bush administration, the hemisphere roundly condemned these efforts.

On January 23—on the anniversary of the overthrow of Venezuela’s last dictator, General Marcos Perez Jimenez—Juan Guaido, like Carmona almost 17 years ago, declared the government of Nicolas Maduro illegitimate and himself as interim president. Guaido is the current president of the National Assembly, itself a contested political institution in the country.

Much has changed, though, since the days of the April 2002 coup, when, in response, the Venezuelan poor famously came “down from the barrios” to defend President Chavez and the Bolivarian Revolution. Indeed, at that time, there was little doubt that Chavez commanded the support of the Venezuelan populace. And while the opposition thought they had outwitted their progressive president, they were forced to return Chavez to the Miraflores Palace lest the country potentially descends into civil war.

Nearly two decades later, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro faces a far different scenario.

Protests against Maduro and confrontations with police have been documented throughout many working-class neighbourhoods, including Catia, which has been a Chavista stronghold for almost two decades, in addition to sectors like La Vega, El Valle, Petare, and San Agustin.

Marches against Maduro have vastly outnumbered those in support of him. Some sources have even said that participants at Chavista events are prohibited from taking pictures and videos due to low turnout.

What’s more, President Maduro has encountered plummeting approval ratings. In a recent poll, for example, 63 percent of respondents said that they would support a negotiated settlement to remove Maduro from office.

Maduro has also faced continual accusations that his elections have been marred by fraud. Though there is little evidence that ballot boxes have been explicitly stuffed, critics largely point to the unfair electoral conditions that have barred leading opposition candidates from running and have tilted the playing field in favour of Maduro.

In response, the opposition bloc led a large-scale boycott of the most recent presidential election, and declined to support Henri Falcon, who was running against Maduro. Even so, the opposition won recent legislative elections in 2015 and maintain a majority within the internationally recognised, but domestically isolated, National Assembly.

International support for Guaido also looks very different than support for Carmona after the 2002 coup attempt.

Trump announced yesterday that the US government recognised Guaido as Venezuela’s president. But this time other state leaders, including Canada and most Latin American countries—including Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno, a former ally of the Venezuelan government—have followed suit.

Moving forward

With Trump at the helm and Maduro more desperate than ever, there is hardly an improbable situation.

US leaders are currently urging Maduro to step down from the presidency. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for instance, has called on Maduro “to step aside in favour of a legitimate leader reflecting the will of the Venezuelan people.” And there are reports that US leaders are offering a safe departure for Maduro should he agree to step down quickly.

If Maduro’s public address on Wednesday is any indication, though, he isn’t planning to relinquish control over the Venezuelan presidency or quietly exit the country any time soon. Instead, Maduro ordered all US diplomats to leave the country within 72 hours, and he has promised to combat US imperialism. There are seemingly few incentives for Maduro and his allies to step down.

Several countries have already enacted travel restrictions and levelled financial sanctions against high-ranking government members, including the United States, Panama, and Switzerland.

What is more, should the opposition manage to oust Maduro anytime soon, whatever that will look like, they could pursue criminal charges against Maduro and his allies. Altogether, the exit costs appear high, inducing the government to weather the crisis as long as possible.

While cooler heads had previously called for renewed negotiations between the government and opposition, it is not entirely clear whether negotiations even remain an option at this point.

In the wake of Guaido’s recognition as Venezuela’s interim president, Uruguay and Mexico have offered to help the two sides negotiate a “peaceful and democratic solution” to the crisis. With much of the hemisphere explicitly calling for Maduro to step down, though, it’s possible that the opposition will maintain a similar position, rejecting any other solution besides Maduro’s exit.

It is not inconceivable that sustained protests could eventually lead to Maduro resigning. Of course, it is unclear who could consolidate enough support to step into Maduro’s place as president were he willing to resign and be replaced by someone in his party.

As was the case when Chavez died, there is a paucity of Chavista politicians that garner widespread support. Previous mobilisations have not led to productive negotiations or whispers of a resignation; instead, over the past few years, they have been met with increasing repression.