Both Turkey and Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) condemned last week's mob attack on a Turkish military base near the Turkish border in northern Iraq, blaming the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the EU and NATO.

During the mob attack, several Turkish military vehicles were burnt in the town of Shaladze, in Dohuk, a northern Iraqi city. The confrontation left one protester dead and several others wounded.

“As a result of the provocation of the PKK terrorist organisation, an attack took place in our base area located in northern Iraq,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

The attack apparently aimed to prevent Turkish air strikes against PKK camps, which are scattered across the Turkish border in the region. The Turkish air force has recently intensified its air campaign against the camps, while Ankara prepares to launch a third cross-border operation against YPG-held territories in northern Syria. The YPG is the Syrian wing of the PKK.

“Because Turkish armed forces have induced heavy damages to the PKK, the group might organise such a protest to prevent further [Turkish] strikes,” explained Cevat Ones, the former deputy director of the Turkish national intelligence agency.

PKK activity aims to decrease Turkey's operational capability in the region by creating anti-Turkish propaganda and gaining civilian support, Ones told TRT World. The latest incident, which appears to be the first in its kind,is likely another PKK activity, said Ones.

Ones also noted that the PKK might want to create chaos in the region to prolong Washington’s support to the group and discourage American withdrawal from northern Syria, where the US fights Daesh and supports the YPG, despite strong Turkish protests.

Ever since 1998, when the PKK leadership along with its founder Abdullah Ocalan, was expelled from Syria after a Turkish military ultimatum, the group’s top leadership has been located in the Qandil mountains in northern Iraq. They were settled there after the departure of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), a Sulaymaniyah-based party founded and once led by the late Jalal Talabani, the former Iraqi president.