The US peace envoy tasked with resolving America's longest war in Afghanistan told the The New York Times that American and Taliban officials have agreed in principle to the framework of a peace deal with the insurgents.

The newspaper on Monday quoted US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad as saying the "framework deal, which still has to be fleshed out before it becomes an agreement," will see the Taliban commit to guaranteeing that Afghan territory is not used as a "platform for international terrorist groups or individuals."

The deal, the envoy said, could lead to full pullout of American troops in return for a ceasefire and Taliban talks with the Afghan government.

No compromise in name of peace

Also on Monday, the Afghan president assured his people that their rights will not be compromised in the name of peace with the Taliban, days after the US envoy tasked with resolving America's longest war reported significant progress in talks with the Taliban.

President Ashraf Ghani, in turn, apparently tried to assure Afghans that no deals would be made without Kabul's awareness and full participation in negotiations.

"Our commitment is to provide peace and to prevent any possible disaster," Ghani said in his address to the nation on Monday.

"There are values that are not disputable, such as national unity, national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Ghani and Khalilzad met late on Sunday in Kabul.

In a statement, Ghani's office said on Monday that the US envoy shared details of his latest round of talks with the Taliban in Qatar.

It quoted Khalilzad as saying he had discussed a ceasefire deal with the Taliban but that there was no progress on the issue.

Khalilzad and the US Embassy in Kabul did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Taliban offensive

The Taliban fighters have been staging near-daily attacks targeting Afghan forces, causing scores of casualties every week.

Their offensive has not let up despite the severe Afghan winter and the Taliban now hold sway over nearly half of the country.

That has made peace an even more pressing issue.

Khalilzad met with the Taliban on a number of occasions in recent months — most recently last week in Qatar where the Taliban have a political office — in the latest bid to end America's longest war.

The US invaded Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001 attacks to topple the Taliban, who were harbouring Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda.