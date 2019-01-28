In April 2018, US President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled a planned trip to Peru where he was supposed to meet Latin American leaders at an important summit. The official reasoning was a chemical attack in Syria that needed his attention. Unofficially, his entanglement with a probe into Russia’s influence over his election campaign held him back.

Columbia was also on his itinerary and was scrapped entirely.

Trump, who took office in January 2017, didn’t visit the region until late last year when he attended the G20 meeting in Argentina.

Throughout that period he took little interest in Latin America.

But last week, the US President took a decisive step and delivered a powerful diplomatic punch to Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro by recognising an opposition politician as the leader of the country.

“Trump couldn’t care less about Latin America,” Alejandro Velasco, a historian at the New York University, told TRT World. “I think the angle here is more domestic than an international one.”

The move comes at a time when the Trump administration had a faceoff with the Democrats over a government shutdown- a result of a tussle over funding for border a wall with Mexico to stop Latin American migrants from entering the US.

“Venezuela served as a useful distraction from that crisis. And we saw bipartisan support from both the Democrats and Republicans for this move of supporting the (Venezuelan) opposition,” says Velasco.

The man in Washington who cares more about Venezuela is Marco Rubio, a Republican senator from the state of Florida where Cuban and Venezuelan dissidents form a strong vote bank, he says.

Rubio, the son of Cuban migrants to the US and a Republican who once aspired to become the president, is seen as the main architect behind Trump’s January 23 decision that has thrown the future of Maduro government into doubt.

For weeks Rubio actively campaigned for Juan Guaido, the head of Venezuela’s parliament. Last week, the US, Canada along with other countries recognised Guaido as the legitimate leader of the country.

Opposition from the outside? Not really.

The Florida senator is a close ally of a fellow Republican from Miami, Carlos Trujillo, the US ambassador to the Organisation of American States, a regional body, which has played a pivotal role in sidelining the Maduro government.

This might have raised some questions about the Trump administration’s commitment to its backing of the Venezuelan opposition.

“That’s a big question, we don’t know how far Donald Trump will go with his support,” Dimitris Pantoulas, a Caracas-based political analyst, told TRT World.

Luckily for Guaido, the international pressure on Maduro is coming from a wide range of countries, especially from the European Union and Spain, which is an important trading partner for Venezuela’s, he says.