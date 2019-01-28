Hundreds of people wearing red scarves marched through Paris on Sunday.

The group — called itself the Red Scarves — gathered in Nation Square and marched to Bastille Square, chanting “enough” and “end the violence”.

More than 10,000 people, most of them wearing red scarves, attended the march, according to Paris police.

Months of anti-government demonstrations have already been taking place across France, but now a new version of protests are staged in the capital Paris.

So who are the Red Scarves?

Violence by the Yellow Vest protesters and the sometimes-aggressive police response have prompted a national debate since the anti-government movement kicked off two months ago.

But a damage to the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris in December was a turning point for many of the counter-protesters at Sunday’s march.

John Christophe Warner from the southern French region of Vaucluse set up a Facebook group and started the movement because “French citizens are being penalised every day by the Yellow Vests’ methods”.

Despite the group consists of people from different economic status, the Red Scarves protesters were noticeably older than many of the Yellow Vests.

And many of the Red Scarves support the French President Emmanuel Macron’s economic reforms, saying they are good for all French people.

What do they want?

They want the Yellow Vests to end months of protests that started against Macron's controversial fuel tax hikes and the country’s deteriorating economic situation, but turned violent as 10 people got killed in the ensuing clashes and police shooting. Around 6,000 have been detained and over 2,000 others have been injured in the protests.