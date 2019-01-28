After Germany’s new Economic Minister Peter Altmaier took office in March 2018, he made a very optimistic forecast for Germany’s economy.

“In the next 15 to 20 years, the economy of Germany will grow two to 2.5 percent annually,” he said.

Hardly a year later, his prediction was seen as being a bit too ambitious.

In the annual economic report by Berlin’s Economic Ministry, to be released this Wednesday, Germany has cut its growth forecast for 2019 from 1.8 to 1 percent.

It seems that Germany’s economy could be heading towards ‘stagnation’, as the ING economist Carsten Brzeski foresaw in October 2018.

Why is Germany’s economic growth slowing?

Germany is an ‘exporting nation’. In 2017 it was the third largest exporting nation globally, only the US and China exported more.

According to the Federal Statistical Office of Germany (Destatis), 86 billion euros of goods were exported to China in the same year. China is the third largest export nation for Germans and comes after the US and France.

China experienced its slowest growth in 28 years in 2018, and its trade partners were also affected. Less growth often means less trade - and in this case, lower trade volumes between China and Germany.

Another factor that could probably hit Germany’s economy is the trade dispute between the United States and China. Various economists say they have already lowered their forecasts for the European Union due to the new special tariffs.

Thus, Germany’s economic growth prediction is one of the lowest since the global economic crisis hit in 2008 - in 2009 Germany’s GDP fell by 5.6 percent.

And Brexit could put on an extra $3.8 billion tariff burden on German export goods if the UK leaves the EU without an economic deal.