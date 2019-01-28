Turkish forces will very soon clear all Daesh remnants from Syria, the terrorists deliberately left there and trained against Turkey, the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

“We will very soon bring peace, security, and stability east of the Euphrates River, just as we did in other regions [in Syria],” said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, referring to a promised counter-terrorist operation across Turkey’s borders, following up on two similar operations since 2016.

“Positive talks” have been held with both Washington and Russia, he added.

In recent days, Turkish officials said Turkey has completed all preparations for an operation east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, which Ankara said would serve territorial integrity in the war-torn country.