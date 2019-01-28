TÜRKİYE
'Turkey will soon clear all Daesh remnants from Syria'
“We will very soon bring peace, security, and stability east of the Euphrates River, just as we did in other regions [in Syria],” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
President Erdogan says Turkey will soon bring peace, security, and stability east of Euphrates River in Syria / AA
January 28, 2019

Turkish forces will very soon clear all Daesh remnants from Syria, the terrorists deliberately left there and trained against Turkey, the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

“We will very soon bring peace, security, and stability east of the Euphrates River, just as we did in other regions [in Syria],” said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, referring to a promised counter-terrorist operation across Turkey’s borders, following up on two similar operations since 2016.

“Positive talks” have been held with both Washington and Russia, he added.

In recent days, Turkish officials said Turkey has completed all preparations for an operation east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, which Ankara said would serve territorial integrity in the war-torn country.

RECOMMENDED

Since 2016, Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region, including Al-Bab, Afrin and Azaz, of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for Syrians who fled violence there to return home.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, recognised as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG/PYD is the group's Syrian branch.

Erdogan also lamented how the cries of the oppressed continue to arise from various corners of the Islamic world.

"The Islamic world has been unable to carry out an effective and successful struggle to cope with crises taking place in most of its territories,” he said.

SOURCE:AA
