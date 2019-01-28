The shelling of a camp for displaced people in Yemen's northwestern Hajjah province killed eight civilians and wounded 30 others, the United Nations said on Sunday, amid fears that a partial truce agreed last month could be in jeopardy.

"Parties to the conflict are obliged to do everything possible to protect civilians," said Lise Grande, humanitarian coordinator for Yemen. "The people who have fled their home to IDP (internally displaced person) sites have lost so much already. An attack like this cannot be justified - ever."

The war has largely been in a stalemate for years, with a Saudi-led coalition of Arab states and Yemeni allies unable to dislodge the Iran-allied Houthi movement that controls the capital and most major population centres.

At recent talks in Sweden, the warring parties agreed on a ceasefire in Hudaida, the country's main port, but then failed to pull out their troops, a confidence-building step that could pave the way for political talks to end the almost four-year war.