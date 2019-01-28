WORLD
2 MIN READ
Coach splits from rising Chinese tennis star because of star's mother
"I am no longer working with Wu," Sven Groeneveld wrote on Twitter. "He has a right to have a coach whose views are better aligned with his mother."
Coach splits from rising Chinese tennis star because of star's mother
Sven Groeneveld, the coach of Serbia's Ana Ivanovic watches as his charge plays Slovakia's Daniela Hantuchova in a Women's singles semi final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2008. / AP
January 28, 2019

A renowned tennis coach who has worked with stars such as Maria Sharapova says he has split with promising Chinese teenager Wu Yibing, because of the player's mother.

The Dutchman thanked Wu "for a great past eight months" that included the 19-year-old winning silver at the Asian Games last August.

Judy Murray, the mother of Britain's Andy Murray and a fellow tennis coach, tweeted in response: "Ooof those pesky mums x"

RECOMMENDED

Wu has been touted as China's first potential male tennis star after winning the junior title at the 2017 US Open.

He is ranked 309 in the world as he makes his way in the men's game and showed glimpses of his potential at last year's Shanghai Masters when he took a set off Japanese star Kei Nishikori.

Groeneveld and five-time Grand Slam winner Sharapova parted ways in March last year after more than four years working together.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace