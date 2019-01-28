WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands of fish die in third mass death in Australian river
Local officials blame the mass deaths on drought but critics say the issue at least partly stems from water mismanagement.
Thousands of fish die in third mass death in Australian river
This image made from a video taken on January 7, 2019, shows dead fish along the Darling River bank in Menindee, New South Wales, Australia. / AP Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
January 28, 2019

Hundreds of thousands of fish have died in the third mass kill on a stretch of a major Australian river in recent weeks that local officials blame on drought but critics say at least partly stems from water mismanagement.

The latest deaths began Sunday night in the Darling River near the township of Menindee in western New South Wales state. 

That's the same area where hundreds of thousands of fish were found floating dead in early January and shortly before Christmas.

RECOMMENDED

The suspected cause is hot weather leading to an algal bloom that has starved the water of oxygen.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian blamed an extended drought. 

But Menindee Regional Tourist Association president Rob Gregory says officials let farmers take too much water for irrigation.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal