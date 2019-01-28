Daesh said it killed 30 Nigerian soldiers in an attack on Saturday in the country's northeastern Borno state, a claim disputed by the Nigerian Army.

A Nigerian Army spokesman said an attack on troops by insurgents in the Borno village of Logomani was repelled on Saturday and eight soldiers were hurt, none with life-threatening injuries.

In a statement Daesh on Sunday claimed responsibility for the attack on a village it referred to as Lomani.