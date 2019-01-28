WORLD
Nigerian Army disputes Daesh claim of killing 30 soldiers
Nigerian Army disputes Daesh claim saying an attack on troops by insurgents in the Borno village of Logomani was repelled and eight soldiers were hurt, none with life-threatening injuries.
Despite recent set backs Daesh continues to be a deadly force in Nigeria.
By Elis Gjevori
January 28, 2019

Daesh said it killed 30 Nigerian soldiers in an attack on Saturday in the country's northeastern Borno state, a claim disputed by the Nigerian Army.

A Nigerian Army spokesman said an attack on troops by insurgents in the Borno village of Logomani was repelled on Saturday and eight soldiers were hurt, none with life-threatening injuries.

In a statement Daesh on Sunday claimed responsibility for the attack on a village it referred to as Lomani.

ISWA, which split from the Boko Haram militant group in 2016, has carried out a number of attacks in northeast Nigeria in the last few months.

Borno is the state worst hit by insurgents whose attacks on Nigerian military bases in the last few months have made security a key campaign issue ahead of the country's presidential election on February 16.

"Only eight of our troops were wounded, out of which four have since been evacuated ... while the other four are receiving treatment," said the army spokesman.

SOURCE:Reuters
