WORLD
2 MIN READ
Violence at French yellow vest protests prompts red scarves
Violence at rallies has prompted a counter-demonstration by groups calling themselves the "red scarves" and "blue vests".
Violence at French yellow vest protests prompts red scarves
A counter-yellow west demonstration is organised by groups calling themselves the "red scarves" and "blue vests" to protest the violence. (January 27, 2019) / AP
By Azaera Amza
January 27, 2019

French police are investigating how a prominent yellow vest protester suffered a dramatic eye injury in Paris, as well as other protest-related injuries.

Violence by protesters and the sometimes-aggressive police response have prompted a national debate since the anti-government movement kicked off two months ago.

A counter-demonstration is planned on Sunday in Paris by groups calling themselves the "red scarves" and "blue vests" to protest the violence.

Elena Casas has more from Paris. 

RECOMMENDED

Paris police said on Sunday they are investigating the eye injury of protester Jerome Rodrigues, among other protest injuries.

Video images show Rodrigues collapsed on the ground Saturday near the Bastille monument in Paris, where protesters throwing projectiles clashed with police seeking to disperse them.

The movement sees French President Emmanuel Macron's government as favouring the wealthy. Most of its actions are peaceful.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace